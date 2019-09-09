Sports Body Bans Ex-President's Atty Amid Doping Scandal

Law360, London (September 9, 2019, 10:37 PM BST) -- An ethics panel for the international body governing track-and-field athletics banned a former legal adviser to the organization's disgraced ex-president on Monday over his role in concealing doping violations by Russian athletes. The ethics panel for the International Association of Athletics Federations announced it was banning Habib Cisse for life and fining him $25,000 for helping IAAF ex-president Lamine Diack cover up doping in the sport. Cisse, who was accused by investigators in a 2016 report of taking part in the scheme, was found in violation of anti-corruption rules in connection with long-distance runner Liliya Shobukhova “and other Russian athletes," the IAAF...

