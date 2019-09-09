FCC Urged To Clarify Rules For 5G Infrastructure Buildout

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- To speed the national buildout of 5G infrastructure, a key wireless trade group has called on the Federal Communications Commission to clarify some deployment policies — including making it unequivocal that a siting application is deemed approved if not acted on by local officials within a certain period. CTIA petitioned the agency Friday for a declaratory ruling that it said would clear up some confusion surrounding ultra-speed next generation wireless projects. Among the proposals, CTIA said the FCC should clarify the terms "concealment element" and "equipment cabinet." The group also urged that for non-tower structures, the entire structure being modified should be considered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS