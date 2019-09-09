FCC To Consider Simplifying Administrative Hearing Process

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has proposed moving most live adjudicatory hearings to a written briefing system as the next step in simplifying its notoriously lengthy in-house trial process. According to a notice released Friday, the agency is contemplating a shift toward a paper hearing process, which could help speed up the proceedings "whenever factual disputes can be adequately resolved on a written record," the FCC said. The process could apply to any matter that's designated for an administrative hearing — such as commission decisions to challenge mergers and revoke broadcast licenses — if the in-house judge decides to order a paper...

