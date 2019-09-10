GOP Sens. Prod Regulators To Reform Housing Finance

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee urged top Trump administration officials Tuesday to use the regulatory muscle already at their disposal to get a jump on housing finance reform, underscoring the long-shot odds that any legislative overhaul of the mortgage market faces in Congress. At a hearing featuring the heads of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Department of the Treasury and Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Senate panel’s chairman, Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, suggested officials shouldn’t wait for congressional action but instead “start building a foundation” for a system of mortgage finance less dependent on government support. “While it’s...

