FordHarrison Litigator Returns After Marathon Petroleum Stint

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- FordHarrison LLP has added back to its ranks in Dallas a seasoned litigator with expertise in representing petroleum refiners in labor and employment disputes, announcing he has returned from Marathon Petroleum Co. Lawrence J. McNamara, who had previously been FordHarrison's Dallas managing partner, has come back to the firm as a partner, the firm announced on Sept. 9. McNamara told Law360 on Tuesday that he has experience on a wide variety of matters, litigating National Labor Relations Board charges to Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims. McNamara said that part of the reason he came back to the firm was that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS