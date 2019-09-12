9th Circ. Could Mend Split On Class Rules For PAGA Claims

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The California Labor Code Private Attorneys General Act authorizes an employee who has been harmed by particular Labor Code violations to seek penalties "on behalf of himself or herself and other aggrieved employees."[1] PAGA therefore allows aggrieved employees to bring representative actions.[2] Federal district courts are sharply divided over whether PAGA claims must satisfy Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23’s class action requirements to proceed as representative actions in federal court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit is poised to resolve this split of authority in Canela v. Costco Wholesale Corp.[3] A minority of district courts require representative...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS