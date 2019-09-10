Ex-FBI Official Boosts King & Spalding's Nat'l Security Cred

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The former FBI chief of staff who recently returned to King & Spalding in Washington, D.C., as a partner told Law360 that his latest government stint showed him just how deeply national security issues are affecting every aspect of global commerce. Zachary Harmon, who previously worked at King & Spalding LLP for 15 years before serving in the Federal Bureau of Investigation for more than a year, said he has had the opportunity to participate in every type of investigation conducted by the U.S. government — experience he says will benefit clients who may be facing federal investigations. "I knew that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS