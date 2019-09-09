CBS Fined $272K Over Emergency Alert On 'Young Sheldon'

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission fined CBS $272,000 Monday for allegedly playing emergency alert tones over national television during an episode of the sitcom “Young Sheldon.” CBS Broadcasting Inc. allegedly broadcast an episode of the sitcom in April that included a sound effect accompanying a tornado warning, which the producers modified, but still audibly resembled actual Emergency Alert System tones. FCC rules prohibit the broadcasting of EAS tones except during actual emergencies or test runs, to ensure that viewers do not become confused. “The commission also has warned that the use of simulated or actual EAS tones for non-authorized purposes — such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS