Judge Can't Force Protest Prosecution, Mass. Justice Rules

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 1:52 PM EDT) -- A single justice of Massachusetts' highest court on Monday said a state court judge had "no authority" to force a disorderly conduct prosecution of a "Straight Pride Parade" protester when the district attorney herself wanted the case dropped. Supreme Judicial Court Associate Justice Frank M. Gaziano issued the nine-page ruling vacating the arraignment of the protester, Roderick Webber, and ordering his criminal record related to the matter expunged. In doing so, Justice Gaziano sided with Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins over Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard Sinnott in the high-profile showdown between the judicial and executive branches. "Fundamentally, the judge...

