Professor’s Case Draws Hard Line On Foreign Conflicts

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Corruption charges against a University of Kansas researcher show the U.S. Department of Justice is taking a hard line against U.S.-based researchers suspected of having undisclosed foreign conflicts, even where they aren't accused of espionage or trade secret theft. Associate professor Franklin Feng Tao stands accused of signing an employment contract with a Chinese university through a Chinese government-sponsored talent program in 2018 and not disclosing it to the Kansas school. That alleged failure saw him indicted in late August on one count of wire fraud and four counts of federal program fraud. The charges come as universities are being subjected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS