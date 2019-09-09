Pa. Court Revives Suit Over Man's Foot Amputation Injury

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Monday partially revived a suit accusing a man of falsely claiming he was a doctor and giving bad medical advice that led to another man’s foot amputation, saying the injured man presented uncontested evidence of pain and suffering. A three-judge panel largely affirmed a judge’s bench ruling that patient Donald Knudsen did not submit sufficient evidence that Aneesh Khushman, a man who claimed he was a physician and a resident at Presbyterian Hospital Medical Center, caused Knudsen’s injuries resulting in the partial amputation of his left foot, including the amputation of all five toes. However, the lower...

