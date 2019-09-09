4th Circ. Won't Rehear Nixed $7.1M Baby Injury Award

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Monday denied a petition for rehearing filed by a woman who accused a federally employed doctor of causing her newborn baby permanent brain damage after she argued that evidence on the record shows the baby's doctor committed malpractice. Kalya Butts said in her petition for rehearing and rehearing en banc last month that expert testimony provides sufficient evidence that Dr. Sarah Hardy — an employee of the federally funded Shenandoah Community Health in Berkeley County, West Virginia — violated care guidelines by not providing enhanced ventilation to the baby when she suffered breathing complications shortly after her birth...

