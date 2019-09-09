9th Circ. Nixes Punitive Damages In Steinbeck Family IP Fight

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 11:42 PM EDT) -- An exasperated Ninth Circuit told John Steinbeck's heirs Monday that their nearly half-century legal fight over control of his copyrights "has to end," issuing an order affirming a California federal court’s compensatory damages award against Steinbeck’s daughter-in-law while simultaneously vacating a punitive damages award against her. Penned by U.S. Circuit Court Judge Richard C. Tallman, a published opinion issued Monday by a three-judge Ninth Circuit panel colorfully laid out the multigenerational dispute over who has the right to control Steinbeck’s literary works, including who has the right to grant permission for the works to be produced into films. The opinion, full...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS