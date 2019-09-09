Feds Ask To Delay Proposed Subsys Sale

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The government has delayed a hearing on the proposed sale of the flagship fentanyl spray that dragged Insys Therapeutics Inc. into bankruptcy, saying the disgraced drugmaker didn't give it enough time to make sure the deal complies with various laws and regulations. The proposed sale of Insys' powerful Subsys spray to Wyoming-based BTcP Pharma was first announced in a regulatory notice filed Aug. 31 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but on Monday the government said that just wasn't enough time to evaluate the deal ahead of a scheduled hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 11. "Therefore, the United States respectfully requests...

