SEC Asks Judge To OK Judgment In $36M Bar Works Fraud

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a New York federal judge on Monday to approve a consent judgment against a British businessman who has admitted to running a $36 million scheme through the shuttered Bar Works Inc. The judgement would largely close the SEC’s enforcement action against Renwick Haddow, a Briton who pled guilty in May to wire fraud in connection with his company Bar Works, a shared workplace startup, and a proposed online bitcoin exchange known as Bitcoin Store Inc. Haddow has agreed to be barred from any further securities violations and to cooperate with the SEC’s investigators, and...

