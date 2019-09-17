WeWork Delays IPO, Commits To Completing Deal In 2019

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT) -- Co-working giant WeWork has delayed plans for its initial public offering, putting on hold one of the year’s most closely watched IPOs amid scrutiny over the company’s business model and corporate governance arrangements that provide outsize voting power to its co-founder. WeWork, which publicly filed IPO paperwork last month, was reportedly seeking to begin marketing its offering this week and price its deal by the end of September. Late on Monday, the company said it still expects to complete its IPO in 2019, but declined to comment further. “The We Company is looking forward to our upcoming IPO, which we expect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS