Feds Say Mexican Man Can’t Sue For Wrongful Detention

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has told a Washington federal court that a Mexican man’s wrongful detention suit should be thrown out because the court has no authority to hear his claims against the government under the Federal Tort Claims Act. The government said in a motion filed Monday that Andres Sosa Segura can’t hold it liable for false arrest by two U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents based on discrimination under the Washington State Law Against Discrimination because the FTCA shields the government from state law claims. Even if the court could hear the case, the government argued, the Washington state discrimination...

