Brooklyn Diocese Hit With Another 10 Sex Abuse Suits

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 11:04 PM EDT) -- The Diocese of Brooklyn is facing 10 additional clergy sexual abuse suits filed in New York state court, adding to at least 44 lawsuits filed against it after a recently enacted law expanded the limitations period for such claims. The victims, who filed the suits late Monday in Kings County Supreme Court all under John Doe aliases, allege that various clergy members sexually abused them when they were minors aged 8 to 17 and during time periods ranging from 1952 to 1987. The Brooklyn Diocese is accused of violating a duty of reasonable care to protect them from the alleged abuse....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS