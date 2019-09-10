IHS Nabs Early Victory In Wash. Tribe's Contract Costs Suit

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge handed the Indian Health Service a win Monday in a suit by the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, saying the agency doesn’t have to factor in Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance payments to calculate certain costs it owes under the tribe's health care contract. The Washington-based Swinomish Indian Tribal Community had sought summary judgment in the suit in April, saying its Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act contract to furnish health services in lieu of the federal government required the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' IHS to reimburse contract support costs based not only on the...

