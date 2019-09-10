Gabon Avoids $49M Default In Award Fight With Turkish Co.

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A D.C federal court has rejected a Turkish construction company’s attempt to enter a $49 million default against the African nation of Gabon over an unresolved international arbitration award, saying Gabon didn’t default as it made payments upon receiving notice of the U.S. proceedings. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said Monday that Gabon’s failure to respond to Enka Insaat ve Sanayi AS’ petition to enforce the $46.9 million award plus interest came as a result of bureaucratic problems and a failure to understand the importance of legal documents received, not an outright refusal to pay the Turkish company. The award was...

