Buca Di Beppo Owner Says No Customers Hurt In Data Breach

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT) -- The owner of several restaurant chains including Italian eatery Buca di Beppo has asked a Florida federal court to throw out a suit over a data breach that supposedly involved more than 2 million credit cards, saying there's no evidence that consumers were harmed by the incident. Earl Enterprises Holdings Inc. — owner of Buca di Beppo, Planet Hollywood and Earl of Sandwich — claimed Monday in a motion to dismiss the proposed class action that customers allege only that they used their credit cards at certain restaurants, but they've otherwise failed to show that they suffered concrete injuries due to...

