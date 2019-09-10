Atty 'Doubled Down' On Lies In Grounded Pilot's Suit, AA Says

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Florida plaintiffs lawyer William Amlong participated in litigation "subterfuge" in a grounded pilot’s case against American Airlines and lied at a recent hearing, lawyers for the company told a federal judge Monday. In a sharply worded motion, counsel for the airline said Amlong, of Fort Lauderdale employment boutique The Amlong Firm, knew from the outset of the case about a doctor report for retired Lt. Col. Rodney Scott Patterson that undercut Patterson’s claims, but helped his client keep it hidden from the defense and the court. Amlong also knew his client lied in a deposition about receiving the adverse mental fitness...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS