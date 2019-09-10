Miramax Says There's No Proof It Stole 'Amityville Horror' IP

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Miramax asked a California federal judge Monday to nix three remaining claims that it stole intellectual property to help produce the 2017 sequel to “The Amityville Horror," telling the court there is no evidence that the company had a hand in making the film. In a motion for summary judgment, Miramax said Lesia Anson, whose late husband Jay Anson wrote the 1977 novel “The Amityville Horror,” failed to turn up “even a single document” in the course of litigation showing that the production company was involved in any aspect of making the sequel or had infringed the book's copyright. “While plaintiff has,...

