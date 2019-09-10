Platinum Loss Mention Didn’t Skew Bribery Trial, Feds Say

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors urged the Second Circuit on Friday to uphold the bribery conviction of a former corrections union leader, saying jurors weren’t unduly swayed by “sparing” mention of the union’s $19 million loss on investments he was bribed to make. Former Correction Officers' Benevolent Association President Norman Seabrook was convicted in 2018 of taking bribes to steer COBA retirement fund investments to Platinum Partners. On appeal, Seabrook challenged the fairness of the trial, taking aim at U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein’s ruling allowing prosecutors to tell jurors that the retirement fund ultimately lost $19 million on its investment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS