Workers' Challenge Of 401(k) Fees Time-Barred, BTG Says

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT) -- BTG International Inc. told a Pennsylvania federal judge that its former workers waited too long to bring a proposed class action accusing the health care company of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by letting its 401(k) plan pay excessive fees to John Hancock USA. In its motion to dismiss the case Monday, BTG said the deadline for bringing the suit under ERISA's three-year statute of limitations has already passed since the company disclosed the relevant information about the challenged fees and investment options more than three years before the workers brought their claims. Under ERISA, the three-year statute of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS