Sanction Ex-Worker For Atty's Depo Questions, Staples Urges

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower who brought a retaliation suit against Staples' contract division should be sanctioned because his counsel went far beyond court-ordered limits in depositions, the company argued Monday in Illinois federal court. Staples Contract and Commercial LLC told U.S. District Judge Robert Dow that former account manager James Perez should be forced to pay a quarter of the court reporter costs and attorney fees associated with those depositions. The company argued the extent to which Perez's counsel strayed from permitted subject matters "amply demonstrates his open disregard" for the court's orders. In February, the court allowed Perez to conduct further depositions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS