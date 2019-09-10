Vegas Injury Atty Says Firm Stole His Catchphrase

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Las Vegas personal injury attorney is suing another law firm for trademark infringement for copying a "One Call, That's All!" slogan that he says he spent $40 million advertising. In a lawsuit filed Monday, Glen Lerner claimed a legal ad agency called Executive Marketing Consultants Inc. created an infringing slogan, "One Call ... Does It All," then licensed it to a California law firm called Ellis Law Corp. Lerner said he has used the slogan in connection with his legal services since 1998 and has spent at least $40 million advertising the slogan since then. "Plaintiff enforces his rights in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS