Baxter International To Pay Up To $230M For Cheetah Medical

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Illinois-based medical products company Baxter International on Tuesday said it inked a deal to snap up Massachusetts-based Cheetah Medical for up to $230 million. Baxter International, headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, said it will pay $190 million in cash up front for Newton Center, Massachusetts-based Cheetah Medical, which makes non-invasive fluid management monitoring technology. Baxter will also pay an additional $40 million if certain unnamed clinical and commercial milestones are met, according to the statement. "The robust capabilities and innovative monitoring technologies we will gain with the acquisition of Cheetah Medical will be additional strategic growth drivers as we work to eliminate...

