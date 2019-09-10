Ex-NHL Owner Accuses SEC Of Icing Document Request

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A medical device company and its owner, who is also the former owner of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, alleged in D.C. federal court Monday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has iced their document request stemming from the agency's $14 million enforcement action. Peter H. Pocklington, a Canadian citizen also known as Puck who is an owner of Nova Oculus Partners LLC, formerly The Eye Machine LLC, told a D.C. federal court that the SEC has sidestepped the request, which stems from a suit filed in April 2018 that alleges he solicited funds from 260 investors who weren't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS