Writers Guild, Talent Agencies Want Antitrust Suits Merged

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Writers Guild of America urged a California federal court Monday to consolidate three cases brought by talent agencies that have accused it of violating antitrust laws by instituting a group boycott of agents who refused to sign a new code of conduct, saying the suits involve similar issues. Each of the three suits brought by talent agencies allege overlapping factual and legal wrongdoing by the Writers Guild of America West Inc. and the Writers Guild of America East Inc., the WGA said in its motion to consolidate. Additionally, the guilds have filed similar counterclaims, making the need for separate cases...

