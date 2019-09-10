3rd Circ. Doubts Feds' Liability In NJ Pollution Claim

Law360, Philadelphia (September 10, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Tuesday questioned why the federal government should cover the environmental cleanup expenses of a former military weapons plant in New Jersey, calling out the current owner of the property for its own part in the contamination and waiting too long to file a cost recovery claim. During oral arguments in Philadelphia, a three-judge panel challenged Cranbury Brick Yard LLC's position that it can recover under the Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act's bona fide prospective purchaser provision, or BFPP, allowing parties that acquire and clean up properties to sue those responsible for the pollution....

