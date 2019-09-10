Gov't Sued Over Premature Baby's Death At IHS Hospital

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The federal government was hit with a medical malpractice suit in New Mexico federal court Monday by the parents of a premature baby who claim “multiple acts of negligence” led to the baby’s death two years ago at Gallup Indian Medical Center. Phillip Tolbert and Charlene Suina, the parents of the child identified as “Baby Rose Sky Tolbert” who died on Sept. 10, 2017, said in their complaint that the Indian Health Service facility’s staffers involved were unprepared for an emergency cesarean section “they knew would happen for four hours [and] that there was no assistant surgeon available for the surgery.”...

