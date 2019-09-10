Commerce Lays Preliminary Duties On Chinese Tile

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 1:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday gave a resounding early-stage win to a group of U.S. ceramic tile companies, setting preliminary duties on imported Chinese tile after agreeing the goods had been unfairly subsidized by the Chinese government. Commerce’s International Trade Administration backed up the Coalition for Fair Trade in Ceramic Tile’s subsidization claim on a preliminary basis, assigning countervailing duties of 103.77% and 222.24% to Chinese producers Foshan Sanfi Imp & Exp Co. Ltd. and Temgoo International Trading Ltd., respectively. All other companies not named in the probe were assigned a 103.77% preliminary CVD rate. “As a result of...

