Mass. AG Says Docs Show Gun Sellers Aren't Being Misled

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Discovery in a lawsuit by Massachusetts gun sellers who are challenging the state’s assault weapons ban has confirmed that the state is not preventing them from selling semi-automatic rifles that are allowed under the law, Attorney General Maura Healey said in a court filing Tuesday. For that reason, Healey said, the sellers' claims are "moot" and the case should proceed to the summary judgment stage instead of going through expert discovery. "Contrary to the allegations in the amended complaint, discovery has made clear that gun sellers in Massachusetts, including each one of the gun-seller plaintiffs, have been openly and continuously selling the...

