Winston & Strawn Guides $63M Loan For Brooklyn Building

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A lending arm of Cantor Fitzgerald has provided $63 million in financing for a new apartment building in Brooklyn, a matter Winston & Strawn LLP worked on, according to records made public in New York on Tuesday. The loan from Cantor Fitzgerald LP's Cantor Commercial Real Estate Lending LP is for 115 Stanwix St.; $14 million of the $63 million is new financing for the property, and the rest is assumption and refinance of existing debt on the building. Mortgage documents filed Tuesday show Winston & Strawn's Corey Tessler worked on the deal, although it was not immediately clear what role...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS