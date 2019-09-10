TracFone Secures $10M Judgment In Device Trafficking Row

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 2:25 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge approved a final judgment Tuesday awarding TracFone Wireless Inc. more than $10 million in damages and bringing to a close its suit against Nektova Group LLC and its operators over an alleged device trafficking scheme. U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga signed off on the proposed final judgment and permanent injunction, which the parties submitted together in a joint filing Monday saying they had agreed to the terms. The joint stipulation noted, however, that the defendants deny the allegations in TracFone’s suit. "TracFone has suffered damages, including loss of goodwill and damage to its reputation, as a...

