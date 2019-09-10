MIT Taps Goodwin To Investigate School's Epstein Ties

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has been tapped to lead the investigation into possible donations to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, MIT President L. Rafael Reif revealed in a letter to the school community. The school has asked Goodwin to look into all of the donations received by MIT that came directly from Epstein and his associated foundations, any donations that may have been given at the direction of Epstein, and who at MIT knew about the deceased financier’s gifts, according to the letter made public Monday. “We have instructed Goodwin Procter to follow the evidence where...

