WilmerHale Snags IP Litigator From Durie Tangri

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- WilmerHale has netted a prominent former Durie Tangri LLP intellectual property litigator and trial lawyer who represents leading technology companies in high-stakes patent and technology disputes. Sonal Mehta, who brings nearly 20 years of experience working with big-name clients like Microsoft Corp., Twitter and Facebook Inc., will join WilmerHale's Palo Alto office, the firm said in a Tuesday statement. During her career, Mehta has worked on federal and state jury and bench trials, U.S. International Trade Commission investigations, international arbitration, and California and federal appeals. Mehta said in Tuesday's statement that she's "thrilled" to join an "impressive team of litigators and...

