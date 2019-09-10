Kosovo Man Cops To Role In $19M Galanis Stock Fraud

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 1:40 PM EDT) -- A 49-year-old technology expert from Kosovo told a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday that he assisted in the $19 million Gerova Financial Group stock fraud perpetrated by Jason Galanis and his family by letting them dump shares on the market under his name. Ymer Shahini, who was extradited to New York in late August after being arrested in Pristina, Kosovo, on June 11, faces up to five years in prison at his Dec. 19 sentencing before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel after admitting to a conspiracy count. "I deeply regret my actions," said Shahini, who agreed to forfeit $310,000 as part...

