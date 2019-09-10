Seyfarth Nabs Dorsey Benefits Partner For Chicago Office

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP announced Tuesday that it has scooped up a new employee benefits partner for its Chicago office: an accountant-turned-ERISA-lawyer who joins the firm from Dorsey & Whitney LLP’s Minneapolis office. Jeffrey Bauer has 15 years of experience advising employers on how to fulfill their fiduciary responsibilities under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, structure executive compensation packages, and administer retirement plans, he said. The Stetson University College of Law graduate, who started at Seyfarth on Monday after five years at Dorsey & Whitney, primarily works with multinational companies in the manufacturing, health care and financial services industries, he said....

