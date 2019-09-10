Michael Flynn's Sentencing Penciled In For Dec. 18

Law360, Washington (September 10, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Tuesday proposed a Dec. 18 criminal sentencing date for former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators in 2017 about his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, then-Russian ambassador to the U.S. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said during a status hearing that while the date could change as the court considers motions from Flynn's new defense counsel, "It's time to bring some formality to this case." Judge Sullivan also noted that the tentative date would mark exactly one year since the retired three-star general's first sentencing, which was abruptly put...

