LGBTQ Workers Tell High Court Title VII Protects Them

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A trio of gay and transgender workers defended their stance that Title VII protects LGBTQ employees from job discrimination to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, arguing that the Trump administration’s assertion otherwise ran afoul of the “plain text” of the statute. Aimee Stephens — the transgender employee at the center of R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. EEOC — said in her reply brief that the funeral home and federal government wrongly argued that sex could be considered in a firing decision for a transgender worker as long as it was considered for both transgender men and transgender...

