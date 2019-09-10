Emmet Marvin Leads $65M BNY Mellon Loan For NYC Property

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- BNY Mellon has loaned $65 million for an apartment building on East 71st Street in Manhattan and Emmet Marvin & Martin LLP worked on the deal, according to records made public in New York on Tuesday. The loan from The Bank of New York Mellon is for 400 E. 71st St., and of that figure roughly $4.2 million is new financing and the remainder is refinance and assumption of prior debt at the property. John Uehlinger at Emmet Marvin worked on the transaction according to mortgage documents made public on Tuesday, but it was not immediately clear what role Uehlinger played...

