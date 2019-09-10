Shipper Asks Justices To Back $100M Judgment Against Citgo

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Frescati Shipping Co. Ltd. on Tuesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to reverse a $100 million-plus judgment against three Citgo units over a 2004 oil spill in Delaware, saying the contract for the shipment required Citgo to ensure that Frescati's ship was pulling into a safe harbor. Frescati argued in a brief to the court that case law and maritime custom is clear that the safe-port clause in the charter the companies signed requires the owner of the port, Citgo, to monitor the conditions in the area around the port and to clear obstacles. Frescati told the high court that...

