NLRB Eases Path For Employers To Make Unilateral Changes

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board relaxed its standard Tuesday for determining if and when businesses violate federal labor law by changing workers' conditions of employment without bargaining with their union first, the latest in a series of employer-friendly decisions from the board's Republican majority. The NLRB adopted a relaxed standard Tuesday for analyzing whether an employer’s unilateral change to the terms of unionized workers’ employment flouts the National Labor Relations Act. (Law360) Over the dissent of Democratic board member Lauren McFerran, the three-member majority held that while M.V. Transportation Inc. did violate the National Labor Relations Act when it unilaterally updated...

