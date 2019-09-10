9th Circ. Trims Asylum Block As Justices Mull DOJ Challenge

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit once again pared back a California judge’s second nationwide ban on asylum restrictions at the southwest border, hours after the Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to consider halting the ban entirely. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer checks the documents of migrants who intend to apply for asylum as they line up on International Bridge 1 in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, in July. (AP) In a brief order late Tuesday, the Ninth Circuit agreed to temporarily pause U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar’s Monday decision to block the administration’s asylum rule — which would bar most...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS