High Court Asked To Undo Nationwide Block On Asylum Bar

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to lift a California judge's temporary ban on asylum restrictions at the southwest border, a day after the judge restored a nationwide block that the Ninth Circuit had narrowed. The U.S. Department of Justice told the high court that U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar had no business blocking the administration's asylum restrictions across the country, saying nationwide relief was not necessary to prevent harm to the nonprofits challenging the policy. "The district court's injunction greatly impairs the government's and the public's interest in maintaining the integrity of the border, in...

