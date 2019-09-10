Feds Seek 30 Years For Nursing Home Mogul Esformes

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors asked a Florida federal judge Tuesday to send Philip Esformes to prison for at least 30 years and order him to pay over $207 million in restitution, arguing ahead of his sentencing that the convicted nursing home mogul's disrespect for the law “shows no bounds.” In its sentencing memorandum, the federal government described Esformes, 50, as an intelligent businessman who chose to prey on the vulnerable and flout the law to carry out what the U.S. Department of Justice has called the largest health care fraud it has ever prosecuted. Esformes was convicted in April on 20 counts for paying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS