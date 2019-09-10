Full Fed. Circ. Won't Review Decision IBM Called 'Dangerous'

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Tuesday refused to reconsider a decision affirming that Priceline.com, Kayak and OpenTable did not infringe IBM's digital advertising patent, in spite of IBM's warning that the panel's ruling "set a dangerous course." In a nonprecedential order, the appellate court denied IBM's petition for rehearing of a divided panel's May decision upholding a Delaware federal court's opinion that Booking Holdings Inc. — the company behind Priceline and the other reservation service companies — did not infringe the patent. An attorney for IBM declined to comment Tuesday. Counsel for Booking did not immediately respond to a request for...

