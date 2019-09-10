Global Sweep Nets 281 Alleged Email Biz Scammers

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 10:38 PM EDT) -- With the aim of fortifying the United States’ financial infrastructure, the FBI and its international partners participated in a months-long global sweep that led to the arrest of 281 people suspected of targeting businesses and individuals through email scams and wire transfer fraud, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The four-month-long sweep, dubbed Operation ReWire, led to the arrest of 74 people in the United States and 167 in Nigeria. Others were arrested in Turkey, Ghana, Kenya, Japan, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, France and Italy, according to the FBI and the DOJ. The U.S. Secret Service also participated in the sweep...

